Augusto Esteves Miranda
Augusto Esteves Miranda, age 67, of Bridgeport, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maria Ines Miranda. Born in Padroso, Portugal on September 16, 1952. He was the son of Jose Miranda and Preciosa De Jesus Esteves. He spent many years working in construction and doing assembly work for US Surgical. Survivors include his devoted wife Maria; loving children, Susana Chuka (Jack) of Shelton and Cindy Miranda of East Haven, and precious grandson Tony Chuka. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends both here and in Portugal. He was predeceased by both of his parents, a sister, Ana and a brother, Daniel. Funeral services will be provided by Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, and announced at a later date. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 10, 2020