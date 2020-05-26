Augustus C. Scaia
Augustus "Gus" C. Scaia, age 94, of Shelton, the loving husband of the late Florence Scaia and the late Helena Mucci Scaia, passed away peacefully in Trumbull on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Born in Reasboro, VT to the late Augustus and Angelina Scaia, he began his career at Cornish Wire in Williamstown, MA and then in 1967 moved to Fairfield. He then was employed as a Consumer Representative for General Electric and retired as a Wire and Cable Manager. After his retirement, he became a jack of all trades doing landscaping and general handyman work at the Mary Journey's Inn.
Gus was an avid Boston Red Sox and UCONN women's basketball fan and enjoyed playing baseball as a youth and young man.
He is survived by his two loving and devoted children, Robert Scaia and his wife Darlene of Shelton and Wendy Scaia of Stratford; his stepson, Robert Mucci and his wife Marcia of MA; his four cherished grandchildren, Lauren and Shawn LeBrun, David Mucci and Kara Pierce; his sister, Nina Eccher of Pittsfield, MA and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wives, he was predeceased by his son, Timothy and his two sisters, Eleanor Dassati & Anita Scaia.
A private visitation and graveside service in Oak Lawn Cemetery will take place with family members. At another time, a Memorial Mass will be held in his honor. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Augustus "Gus" C. Scaia, age 94, of Shelton, the loving husband of the late Florence Scaia and the late Helena Mucci Scaia, passed away peacefully in Trumbull on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Born in Reasboro, VT to the late Augustus and Angelina Scaia, he began his career at Cornish Wire in Williamstown, MA and then in 1967 moved to Fairfield. He then was employed as a Consumer Representative for General Electric and retired as a Wire and Cable Manager. After his retirement, he became a jack of all trades doing landscaping and general handyman work at the Mary Journey's Inn.
Gus was an avid Boston Red Sox and UCONN women's basketball fan and enjoyed playing baseball as a youth and young man.
He is survived by his two loving and devoted children, Robert Scaia and his wife Darlene of Shelton and Wendy Scaia of Stratford; his stepson, Robert Mucci and his wife Marcia of MA; his four cherished grandchildren, Lauren and Shawn LeBrun, David Mucci and Kara Pierce; his sister, Nina Eccher of Pittsfield, MA and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wives, he was predeceased by his son, Timothy and his two sisters, Eleanor Dassati & Anita Scaia.
A private visitation and graveside service in Oak Lawn Cemetery will take place with family members. At another time, a Memorial Mass will be held in his honor. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.