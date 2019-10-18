|
|
Aurora "Rhoda" Romano
Aurora Mary DeLeo Romano, 97, was born on New Year's Eve and named after the Northern Lights by her loving parents, Francesco and Francesca Filippo DeLeo. Her soul went peacefully to Heaven on October 6, 2019 with her trusty daughter, Mary Ellen, and Sister Marie Lucie Monast, holding her hands. Born and raised on Limerick Street in Stamford, she was part of a large and loud Italian extended family, who gathered together to eat and laugh. While working at Audio Records, she met the love of her life, Frank Romano. Following a short courtship, they married at St. Mary's Church in 1947. Rhoda and Frank raised their children, Frank, Peter, and Mary Ellen, amidst the backdrop of the 50's and 60's and summer camping trips to Lake George were highlights of the year. In later years, the Hawaiian Islands were Rhoda and Frank's most treasured vacation destinations, not to mention trips to the Grand Ole Opry. Beautiful blue eyes, a beautiful smile, and a beautiful heart too big to describe, Rhoda's kindness, friendliness, quirky sense of humor, and truly compassionate nature, touched all blessed enough to know her. While excelling at motherhood, becoming a grandmother (Nana), inspired her to new heights of love and support: her grandchildren were the lights of her life. Family was everything to her. Nana's cooking skills were unsurpassed: no one could hold a candle to her pasta, meatballs and gravy and she knew it. Rhoda and Frank moved to Fairfield in 1984 to live with their daughter's family. They loved Fairfield and were kept busy with Caitlin and Jake's various activities and became active members of Post 9427, marching annually in the Fairfield Memorial Day Parade. Rhoda thoroughly enjoyed reading a good mystery novel, sitting in her yard watching the birds, musicals, nature shows, and Andrea Bocelli. Following Frank's death in 2006 and the death of her son, Peter, in 2007, Nana became a regular at Grasmere by the Sea Adult Day Program. Rhoda would welcome new friends and "show them the ropes". This amazing community was instrumental to her healing following those devastating losses. During this time, her life was blessed by the care of Daniela Sofia Montoya Santos. Dani walked into Nana's life as a homecare companion and walked straight into our hearts. Rhoda lived her remaining three years at Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation where everyone embraced and welcomed her, providing unparalleled love and support, not only to Rhoda, but to our family as well. Despite her cognitive and physical declines, Rhoda never lost her sense of humor, bringing smiles to the faces of the staff. Words fall short attempting to express the gratitude in our hearts for Daniela, Grasmere by the Sea, and Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation (special love to Geraldine and Jinelle). We send heartfelt gratitude to Constellation Hospice for their expertise and loving care of Rhoda during her final months. It took a village to care for our Nana. The courage and strength she demonstrated facing life without her Frank and the challenges in her final years were and will continue to be an inspiration to her family. In addition to her parents, husband, and son, Rhoda was predeceased by brothers, Cheech and Johnny; sister, Annie Roberge, and lifelong friend, Peggy Glynn. Left to honor and miss her are her little sister, Joy Howley; son, Frank; daughter, Mary Ellen R. Hagedus; and devoted son-in-law, Rich; daughters-in-law, Janina Romano and Rita Mae Romano; grandchildren, Alicia Romano and Caroline Romano, Adrian (Samantha) Romano and Renee Romano (Lane) Martin, Caitlin Hagedus and Jake (Megan) Hagedus; great-grandchildren, Fiona and Sydney Romano and Braeden and Teagan Martin; and many nieces and nephews, and friends. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Rhoda's life will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation, 76 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851, c/o Sister Marie Lucie. Mother Teresa said, "Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love." Please do some small thing with great love in Rhoda's memory. For travel directions and to sign her online guests register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019