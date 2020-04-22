|
Avor M. Breiner
Avor M. Breiner, 75, died peacefully at home in Southport, CT, on April 18th, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with breast cancer. She was the daughter of the late Erik Mattson and Anna-Mi (Viklund) Mattson of Delray Beach, FL. Born in Jakobstad, Finland, she immigrated with her family to North America, eventually settling in Fairfield, CT, at the age of 12. A graduate of Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield, Avor pursued a degree in Education at the University of Connecticut (Storrs). After college, she taught the third grade in the Wilton, CT, school system, where, not only did she love -- and receive several merit awards for -- teaching children, but she was inspired by her beloved students to begin a family of her own ten years later. Avor's death arrived on the heels of the 50th anniversary of her wedding to her devoted husband, Steven Breiner. She is also survived by: her daughter, Jill K. Breiner, of New York, NY; Seattle, WA residents son Jonathan Breiner, daughter-in-law Sharon Breiner, son Matthew Breiner, daughter-in-law Katherine Breiner, and grandchildren, Stella, Penelope, Benjamin, and Jack Breiner; a brother, Erik Mattson, of Milford, CT; and a sister, Dorothy Ramsey, of Lantana, FL. Due to the current health situation, memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, your kind donations may be made to either Norwalk Hospital or the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Care Center of Fairfield, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020