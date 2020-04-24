|
Baldissero P. " Bill " Magi Jr.
Baldissero P. " Bill " Magi Jr., age 84, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Mary Hurley Magi, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport, son of the late Baldissero and Anna DiPronio Magi, Bill had been a Fairfield Town resident for over 60 years. He worked as a mechanical designer for various companies including Sikorsky Aircraft and Bullard Machines. He enjoyed caring for his home and working on his cars. Most of all, Bill loved the times that he spent with his family. He will be greatly missed. In addition to Mary, his loving wife of 63 years, he leaves behind his son, William Magi and his wife Nora of Shelton, daughters Jeanette M. Cavaliere and her husband Michael of Bridgeport and Karen M. Nolting and her husband Robert of Trumbull. He leaves behind his grandchildren Regina, Anthony and Vincent Magi as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Eugene Magi and sister Dolores Caruso. Funeral services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020