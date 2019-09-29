|
|
Barbara A. Hannon
Barbara A. Hannon, age 83 of Bridgeport passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Barbara was the daughter of the late Daniel E. and Ann May Hannon and was a lifelong Bridgeport resident. In her youth, she was an avid softball player and bowler. She formerly worked for SNET and retired as an administrator for FASB of Norwalk. Barbara enjoyed time with family, her many friends and the casinos. Survivors include two beloved nephews Daniel T. Hannon and wife Judy, their sons, Daniel J. and Todd C. Hannon of Trumbull, and David E. Hannon and wife Lylah of Hamden, her sister-in-law Vilma H. Hannon of Bridgeport. She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert D. and Thomas H. Hannon. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, at 10:30 a.m. from the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull and 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, 1 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06504. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 30, 2019