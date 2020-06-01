Barbara Abraham
Barbara Abraham
Barbara Abraham, age 76 of Trumbull, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home of 47 years in Trumbull.
Barbara was a woman of devotion, integrity and commitment to family, friends and community. She was a consistent supporter of those around her, volunteering her time, energy and compassion to improve those. She knew the value of showing up for others with an open ear.
She was a well-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her children, Joan, David and Michael; her beloved grandchildren, Eden and Meyer; and her brother Frank, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband James Abraham.
A graveside funeral service for family only will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at B'nai Israel Cemetery on Moose Hill Road in Monroe. A link to view the live stream is available at www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Barbara and Jim Abraham Education Fund for Jewish Leadership at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport.



Published in Fairfield Citizen & Connecticut Post & Trumbull Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
