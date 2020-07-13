Barbara Ann Gabianelli
Barbara Ann Gabianelli, age 69, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Bridgeport on February 24, 1951, she was the beloved daughter of Harold R. Gabianelli of Bridgeport and the late Barbara (Fosko) Gabianelli. A graduate of St. Charles School in Bridgeport, Barbara was honored with a scholarship to attend St. Joseph High School. After attending Simmons College for four years, where she earned her bachelor's degree, Barbara then attended the University of Connecticut, where she acquired her master's degree in statistics. Barbara was proud to have accumulated a 47 year career at the University of Bridgeport as a statistician before her retirement in 2018. A woman of great faith and devout Catholic, Barbara was a longtime Eucharistic Minister and lector at St. Charles Borromeo Church. She had also been recognized for her faithful service in 2019 with the St. Augustine Medal, which she was extremely honored to receive. Barbara enjoyed traveling and was also an avid gardener who would generously share the fruits of her labor with other church members. Barbara was an "Angel" and the best daughter anyone could have asked for. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and inability to use the word no. She would lend a hand to anyone in need and always put the needs of others before her own. In addition to her loving father, Harold R. Gabianelli, she is also survived by her dearest friend, Doreen Lucas of Stratford and several cousins and close friends. Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
