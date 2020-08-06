Barbara Ann Garrity
Barbara Ann Burnside Garrity, age 84, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Frederick T. Garrity Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with her family by her side. Born on October 2, 1935 in New York, New York, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Boyle Burnside. Raised in New York, she was a graduate of The Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1956. A proud Registered Nurse, having been formerly employed by the Dinan Memorial Center - Tedesco Annex and retired in 2011 as the Supervisor for the City of Bridgeport Public Health Department Nurses. She was a member of the St. Augustine Cathedral Choir, Cathedral Singers, Gaelic American Club, and the Red Hat Society. Barbara was a loving dedicated mother. She played an integral role and truly enjoyed helping raise her adored and cherished grandchildren, as well as the time spent with family and friends. She sang, she danced, she told detailed stories of days past, and the Irish Lass made the best Italian Meatballs from her mother-in-law's secret recipe! Barbara will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include four loving sons, Frederick T. Garrity Jr., and his wife Holly, Michael A. Garrity Sr., all of Trumbull, Sean P. Garrity and his wife Melissa of Monroe and Brian C. Garrity and his wife Michelle of Newtown, 11 cherished grandchildren, Frederick III, Michael, Christina, Ashleigh, Aidan, Olivia, Kieran, Abby, Keegan, Sam and Melinda. She also leaves to cherish her memory, a sister, Majorie Leghart, a brother, Joseph Burnside and his wife Eileen, all of New York, a sister-in-law, Kathleen Curley and her husband John of Fairfield, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Jane Calastrini and daughter-in-law, Therese Garrity.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. directly in St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Face masks must be worn. At Barbara's request, please wear bright colors. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. A walk-through visitation will take place on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
.