Barbara Anne Kulberg, R.N., age 78, passed away on June 20, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved daughter of the late Eleanor Marie Wright Kulberg and John Francis Kulberg. Barbara was the proud mother of her two cherished children, Keith P. Burdick and Kara C. Burdick. Additional survivors include her Aunt Marian Carr and many first and second cousins. Barbara grew up in Stratford, and also raised her family there. She was a 1961 graduate of the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing and continued her education at the University of Bridgeport's School of Nursing where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1964. Her career as a Registered Nurse included Charge Nursing at Park City Hospital, Public Health, and School Nursing with Fairfield VNA. Barbara was an avid sports fan, and loved cheering for the UConn Women's Basketball team, New England Patriots, and Boston Red Sox. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, sharing laughter and stories with her lifelong friends, and playing with the family kitten, Sox. Barbara always wore a bright smile on her face and was loved by all who knew her. The family will receive friends at the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull on Monday, June 24, 2019, between 4:00 – 7:00p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, the family asked, you consider making a donation in Barbara's memory to , the Humane Society of the U.S., or a .