Barbara Antolini
Barbara Antolini, 87 of Fairfield, the beloved wife of the late Ernest D. Antolini, Sr., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport on Christmas Day in 1932 to the late Frank and Catherine Cone and was a lifelong resident.
Barbara enjoyed knitting and baking for family and neighbors, was a bowling league member for most of her life, loved listening to live music at the Fairfield gazebo and dining around the state. She could always be found socializing with longtime friends and family and attending local events. She especially loved hosting the holidays for the family.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Ernest D. Antolini, Jr., Karen Angelo and her husband Graham, and Chris Antolini. She will also be missed by her sisters, MaryAnn Cooney and her husband Mel, Marlene Cone, and Linda DiPietro and her husband Danny; her grandchildren, Nicholas Antolini and his wife Cassi, Colleen Antolini, Kevin Antolini and his wife Christina, Hilary Gay and her husband Kevin, Abigail Angelo and Margot Angelo; as well as great-grandchildren, Liana, Charlotte, Ben, Ruby and Graham; and grand-dogs, Riley, Scarlett, Koda, Hazelnut, Gizmo and Mollie.
Barbara was laid to rest in Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairfield Fire Department, 140 Reef Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.