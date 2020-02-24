|
|
Barbara Beegle Locke
Barbara Beegle Locke, 75, resident of Puckett's Cove in Puckett's Ferry, Greenwood, SC, formerly of Monroe, CT, widow of David Dyer Locke, Jr., passed away February 21, 2020, at her home.
Born May 12, 1944, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Seville Johnson Beegle. A graduate of Pompano Beach High School, she was also a graduate of Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. Mrs. Locke initially taught high school Spanish in Florida until she had children of her own. She ended her teaching career at Chalk Hill Middle School in Monroe, CT, after which she was a devoted mother and later, grandmother.
A member of The Church of the Resurrection, Episcopal, she was also very instrumental in the COR3 Tutoring Program which is conducted by the church at the County Library.
Surviving are two sons, David Dyer Locke, III of Boston, MA, and Gregory Gavin Locke and wife Regina of Scottsdale, AZ; a daughter, Deborah Locke Martin and husband Richard of Greenwood; a brother, Tim Beegle of Stuart, FL; and four grandchildren, Alex Locke, Chloe Locke, Damon Martin and Bryson Martin.
Funeral services will be conducted 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating. The family is at the home in Puckett's Ferry and will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 5 Thursday afternoon.
Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday in St. David's Episcopal Church Cemetery in St. David's, Pennsylvania, with Stuard Funeral Home in Ardmore, PA, assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Saving Grace Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 1649, Wake Forest, NC 27588.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 25, 2020