Barbara May (Condon) Berkeley
Jun 19, 1935 - Apr 22, 2020
Barbara May (Condon) Berkeley, age 84, of Stratford, beloved wife of Arthur Charles Berkeley, Sr., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, Stratford. Mrs. Berkeley was born June 19, 1935 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Sherman) Condon and had been a lifetime area resident. She was retired from Metropolitan Life insurance and was later a devoted lunch mom for Birdseye School, as well as a Brownie Leader. She enjoyed crocheting, cruise ship vacations and baking, especially her Christmas cookies and cinnamon rolls, of which she would make numerous trays for friends and family. She also enjoyed spending time with her kitties, especially her Siamese. She loved spending time with family and friends and having gatherings for the whole family to be together. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include her six children, Arthur Berkeley, Jr., Joseph Berkeley and his wife Sandy, Mark Berkeley, Bruce Berkeley and his wife Nancy, Wendy Berkeley and her partner, Reggie Mack, son-in-law Bill Kodnia; her grandchildren, Chaka, Samantha, Casey, Bruce Jr., Matthew, Emily, Tiffany, Kyle, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Beth Berkeley-Kodnia, sister Peggy and Jim Makraus and sister Helen and Marty Rosenfeld. Due to the current health concerns, interment will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020