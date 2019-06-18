Barbara Berndt

Barbara Berndt, age 85 of Norwalk, passed away on June 17, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of Edward C. Berndt Jr. for 58 years, she was born in Norwalk April 28, 1934, the daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Waterhouse) Rogers. She grew up in Webster, MA before returning to Norwalk. She was an administrative assistant at Perkin Elmer prior to marriage and raising 5 children. She volunteered often at the St. Philip School Library, and then at the Norwalk office of the MS Society. Upon retiring and moving to Pinehurst, NC she continued volunteer efforts at Moore Regional Hospital as a toy maker. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, raising her children and visits with her grand and great-grandchildren.

Barbara was predeceased by her son Benjamin and husband Edward C. and survived by daughter Mary Beth Fleury, three sons Edward, Daniel and Matthew, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Church in Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society (www.NationalMSSociety.org) are greatly appreciated.