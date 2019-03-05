|
Barbara Broderick
Barbara J. Porcelli Broderick, age 74, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Harold "Gregory" Broderick, entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Margaret Shrine, Bridgeport. Interment will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of this publication. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019