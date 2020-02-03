|
|
Barbara Jordan Carey
Barbara Jordan Carey, 80, of Largo, Florida died early Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Barbara was born December 30, 1939, in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Robert Jordan and Edna (Perkoski) Jordan both from Bridgeport, CT. She is survived by her three children daughter Colleen Carey Garland of Largo, FL, sons Daniel Carey and his wife Gloria of Oxford, CT, Patrick Carey of Stratford, CT.She was predeceased by Robert Carey of Bridgeport, CT, and brother Robert Jordan of Fairfield, CT, and Her grandson the late Vincent R. Carey of Oxford, CT. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Chelsea Garland, VT, Zane Carey, VT, Christopher Carey, CT, Mathew Chirico wife Samantha, CT, Joseph Dubuc fiancé, sister-in-laws, Marilyn Jordan, FL, Lorraine Kish, Vt, Mary Lazo, Fl, Elaine Drawe, MA, and many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends Alice Takacs, CT, Nancy and Kenny Kuntz, CT, and so many more.
Barb left for Florida at the age of 50 after raising 3 children and knowing they were taught to survive, and she was sure they would.
She started on a new journey one of sun, fun and a lust for life.
For the next 30 years she did what she wanted she danced she loved, she laughed, she met and made many more friends than most people could ever imagine. She found work at many restaurants until she found a home working at Feather Sound Country Club until her retirement. She was a member of the American Legion and an honorary member of the Canadian Legion.
Mom loved dancing, entertaining and most of all people. She loved camping and her camping family.
She touched the lives of so many people. She is love. We love and will miss you mom.
Mom's wish was to donate her body to science, memorials will follow later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Suncoast Hospice, FL, or to the .
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020