Barbara Carriero
1947 - 2020
Barbara R. Carriero
Barbara Rende Carriero of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on November 30th at the age of 73. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Barbara attended Brooklyn College earning her Associates degree before moving with her parents, the late Filiberto and Theresa Rende and brother Philip Jr. to Connecticut. Barbara met her husband Patrick, married in 1971 and resided in Norwalk until 1978 before moving to Fairfield where Barbara and Patrick lived in the same home for the last 42 years.
Barbara had a variety of careers early in life where she worked in her parents clothing stores, was a real estate agent for much of the 1980s, owned her own small businesses in the early 90s and eventually went back to college and completed her Bachelor's degree from the University of Bridgeport. Always passionate about helping others, listening to problems and offering advice, Barbara went on to complete a Master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Fairfield University. For much of the last 20 years Barbara worked as a therapist while fulfilling her dream of having her own private practice. Always determined to go above and beyond to help her clients, Barbara did countless continuing education courses in alternative therapies such as play and sand therapies and strived to do the best for the families she served.
Barbara enjoyed traveling throughout the Northeast and spent many weeks in Cape Cod and Newport over the last several years. Always an avid reader, Barbara read over a hundred books this year alone. Barbara loved spending time with her group of friends going out for lunches and playing mahjong. Barbara also enjoyed crocheting blankets for family members and friends, baking breads and sweets, going to fairs and parades, watching Hallmark and Turner Classic Movies, shopping on QVC and buying gifts, holidays and family gatherings, spending hours a day talking on the phone and most of all being a grandmother.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 49+ years Patrick, sons Wayne and Greg, daughter-in-law Camille, grandson Mason, brother Philip Rende, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and many cousins.
Friends may greet the family Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Social distancing and facemasks will be required. An entombment service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Lawncroft Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Barbara's memory to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
DEC
4
Entombment
11:00 AM
Lawncroft Cemetery Mausoleum
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
