Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
481 Brewster Street,
Black Rock, CT
View Map
Barbara Coe Obituary
Barbara Coe
Barbara Malone Coe, age 93, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Edwin Coe, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at home with her daughter holding her hand. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster Street, Black Rock. Interment will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family on Monday morning from 10:00-11:30 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2020
