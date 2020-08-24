1/1
Barbara Collins
1936 - 2020
Barbara Collins, age 84 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Joseph Collins and the late Dr. Alan Brandt, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Barbara was born in Portland, CT on August 18, 1936 to the late Benjamin and Mildred Lesko Arkasky. She graduated from the University of New Haven and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Public Health Administration. She also received her Registered Nurse degree from Middlesex Hospital in 1957. Barbara was the emergency room and coronary care nurse at Milford Hospital for many years and later was the Head Supervisor of the Nursing Staff. She later worked as a clinical manager at Yale University Health Services until her retirement. Barbara was an avid skier, tennis player, golfer, and an enthusiastic world traveler.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Collins (Cathleen) of Milford, brother, Richard Arkay of HI; three step-children, Eric Brandt (Mary) of MA, Karen Brandt (David Pomeroy) of VA and Lauren Brandt Sarbib (Jean-Louis) of Washington DC; two grandchildren, Kevin Martin Collins (Britt) and Ryan Patrick Collins (Melissa), 6 step-grandchildren, Frances (Greg), Molly, Chloe, Leah, Erin and Robin and one step-great-grandson, Jack. Services will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carriage Green for the compassion and care they gave Barbara over the past 4 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benchmark Associate Holiday Fund, 77 Plains Road, Milford, CT 06460. Please note "Carriage Green at Milford" in the memo line. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
