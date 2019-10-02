Connecticut Post Obituaries
Barbara Cross


1941 - 2019
Barbara Cross Obituary
Barbara Valyou Cross
Barbara Valyou Cross, age 77 of Stratford, passed away on September 21, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Barb was born October 25, 1941 in Burlington, VT to Ray and Doris Valyou. She worked many years until retirment at Bryant Electric. Barbara leaves behind her husband Clarke Cross; sons Michael and Jay Cross; grandsons Jay, Kevin, Shawn, and Alex Cross; granddaughter Dakota Cross; and her great-granddaughter and love of her life Aubree Cross. She also leaves behind her sisters Betty Moquin and Sandra Fite, as well as many nieces and nephews. Services for Barb will be private. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019
