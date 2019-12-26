Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Daley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Daley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Daley Obituary
Barbara M. Daley
Barbara (Manzo) Daley, age 88, of Freeport, NY passed away December 23, 2019. She was born in Waterbury, CT to the late Frank and Claire Manzo. Mrs. Daley received her bachelor's and master's degree in nursing at N.Y.U. She was a retired nursing administration working in various hospitals in the New York City area. She was devoted to her late husband James Daley and to her loving nephews. She loved animals and travelling. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her sister Myra Oliver. She is survived by her brother-in-law Raymond Oliver and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to (michaeljfox.org), the , 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT 06492, or , 70 New Canaan Norwalk, CT 06851. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -