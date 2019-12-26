|
Barbara M. Daley
Barbara (Manzo) Daley, age 88, of Freeport, NY passed away December 23, 2019. She was born in Waterbury, CT to the late Frank and Claire Manzo. Mrs. Daley received her bachelor's and master's degree in nursing at N.Y.U. She was a retired nursing administration working in various hospitals in the New York City area. She was devoted to her late husband James Daley and to her loving nephews. She loved animals and travelling. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her sister Myra Oliver. She is survived by her brother-in-law Raymond Oliver and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to (michaeljfox.org), the , 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT 06492, or , 70 New Canaan Norwalk, CT 06851. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019