More Obituaries for Barbara Dirgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Dirgo

Barbara Dirgo Obituary
Barbara Ann Dirgo
Barbara A. Dirgo, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 in Trumbull, CT. Barbara was born in Bridgeport, CT to her late parents, Anna (Guman) and Andrew Drabb. She was a graduate of Harding High School and had also received an Associates Degree from a local college. She spent several years working in administration for various doctors and later for a health insurance company as a claims processing supervisor. She was a devoted grandmother who loved spending time with her family, was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's basketball team, and enjoyed nights out playing BINGO.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband John Dirgo, her siblings Michael Drabb, Helen Paray and Marie Vancision and her son-in-law Thomas Hoboken.
Barbara is survived by her son John Dirgo and wife Janet Kings of Indio, California, her daughter Cynthia Hoboken and husband Blair Ludemann of Trumbull, CT, granddaughter Andrea Russo and her husband Glenn of Shelton, CT, granddaughter Susan Hoboken of Branford, CT, grandson Andrew Dirgo and wife Evie of Edmonton AB, and great-grandson Grey Russo.
Due to the current health situation, a private service will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
