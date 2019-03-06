Barbara Elaine Gemignani

Barbara Elaine Gemignani, age 70, of Simsbury entered into rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the UCONN Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of 45 years to Joseph Gemignani. Barbara was born in Bridgeport on January 6, 1949 daughter of the late Joseph J. and Irene B. (Kennesson) Gantek and was a resident of the Huntington section of Shelton from 1974 to 2018 before moving to Simsbury. She worked in the accounting department at Ideal Tire for many years until her retirement. Barbara was a graduate from Central High School Class of 1966. She enjoyed traveling, reading, watching soap operas, hats and cooking. Barbara had two cats, Domino and George which were dear to her. She is the beloved cousin of Michelle Makauskas Petroccio and her husband Billy and their children, William III, Dalton (godson), Olivia and Daniel Petroccio, niece of Kathleen Makauskas and cousin of Carol Ann Makauskas Augustine and her son Zak Augustine. Barbara is also survived by several cousins and close friends. Friends may call on Thursday from 3:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Her funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the parlor. Her burial will be in the spring at Monroe Center Cemetery on Old Tannery Rd. in Monroe. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to CT Westchester Chapter, 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary