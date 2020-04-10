|
Barbara H. Gazdik
Gazdik, Barbara H. (Mom, Grammy, G., Auntie), age 84 of Fairfield entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 9th, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family and her beloved dog Bella. Barbara was born in Bridgeport on January 11, 1936 and was the beloved "Egg" of the late Julius, (Gus), Gazdik and daughter of the late Paul and Helen Egeressy. She was preceded in death by her brother David Egeressy of La Fargeville, NY. Barbara was a graduate of the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. Barbara worked at several area Convalescent homes over the years. She was most recently employed by the Jewish Home for the Elderly on Bennet 3 until her retirement. Barbara worked her entire Nursing career working the "Graveyard Shift" of 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM each night while raising her 5 children along with her husband, Gus. Life certainly was not always easy for Barbara as she constantly and selflessly put her patients, husband and five children's needs above her own, always. Barbara was crafty - crocheting, Knitting and doing embroidery in her earlier years. She loved going out with her "Lunch Bunch" crew, reading, doing her puzzle books, going to the library book sales, taking a quick trip to the casino or just hanging out sitting on her front porch watching the birds and snuggling with her pride and joy, Bella. Most of all, she loved her family, children, grandchildren and friends, wholeheartedly. Barbara was always there when you needed her. Her loving, kind and compassionate soul touched the lives of many. With the assistance of hospice and her children, Mom's journey to Heaven was peaceful and comforting, and with dignity and respect. Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children; Leisa Gazdik of Milford, Wendy Wellington of Waterbury, Jeffrey Gazdik of Seymour, Karen White and her husband Jim of Trumbull and her extremely devoted son, Tim Gazdik of Fairfield, her cherished grandsons, Bryan and Brandon White, Tyler Wellington, her beloved sister Roberta "Birdie" and her husband Michael Yatsinko of Lebanon, TN. She is also survived by her nieces Carrie Childers, Sheri Strock, nephew Kevin Yatsinko as well as several grandnieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately on Wednesday, April 15th at Lesko and Polke Funeral Home in Fairfield followed by a Private burial at Lawncroft Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. On behalf of her entire family, we would like to thank the staff at Bridgeport Hospital, Dr. Monteiro, Dr. Gentry, as well as Beverly, Linda and Kate of Vitas Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to: The Crohn's and Colitis foundation of America: www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or The American Heart and : https://www.lung.org, https://www.heart.org. We love you Mom! To sign her online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020