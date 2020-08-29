1/1
Barbara Gibbons
Barbara Ann Gibbons
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Barbara Ann Gibbons on August 23, 2020 at age 78.
She passed away peacefully after, but not before stubbornly battling ovarian cancer.
Barbara was born on September 21, 1941 to Clement T. and Thedosia (Gorski) Prushinski in Nanticoke, PA. Her family moved to CT where she attended St. Michael's Parochial School in Bridgeport, and she graduated from Stratford High School in 1959 where he nickname was "Smilie". She worked at Avco and American Chain and Cable.
Barbara was a loving daughter sister, mother, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend.
She is predeceased by her parents, three brothers, Thomas ("Tommy"), John ("Jackie"), and Clement Jr. ("Chipper") Prushinski and her son Christopher Scott Gibbons.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne C. Gibbons; two sisters, Patricia (Ben) Frattaroli and Janette Prushinski Dulka; nephews, John II ("Johnny) Prushinski, Dr. Matthew (Sara) Dulka, and Simon Dulka; great nephew, Risto Thomas Fitzgerald; nieces, Jennifer Prushinski, Emilie Theodosia Frattaroli (also her Goddaughter), Maggie Dulka, and Claire (Robert) Wheeler; and great niece, Grace Kearns.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Nicholas Pavia on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford, Road, Stratford. Entombment in St. Michael Cemetery will follow. Friends may call the morning of the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Animal Shelter or Animal charity of your choice. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
