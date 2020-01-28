Home

Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Teresa's Church
Main Street
Trumbull, CT
Barbara Gingolaski


1931 - 2020
Barbara Nielson Gingolaski, 88, of TRUMBULL, beloved wife of the late Victor Gingolaski, passed away peacefully in her home on January 27, 2020. Born on September 21,1931 to the late Niels and Ursula Nielson. Barbara is survived by her son Michael Gingolaski and his wife Willa, daughter Sandy Moberg and her husband Rick, 3 grandsons, Michael Gingolaski, Tim Moberg and Christopher Moberg, sister Marion Rodek, brother Tom Nielson, and many much loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at St. Teresa's Church, Main Street Trumbull on Friday, February 7 at 11:00. There are no calling hours. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Meals on Wheel
meals on wheels America.org
or
Vitas Hospice
Vitascommunityconnection.
org
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020
