|
|
Barbara Joan Goddu
Barbara Joan Goddu, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Ludlowe Center for Health in Fairfield, after a brief illness. Born in Bridgeport, Barbara lived most of her life here except for a short time in Tampa, Florida (15 years), before coming back to Connecticut and the town of Stratford. She loved to travel anywhere as long as it was by car. She loved to shop, find bargains, eat out at nice restaurants and simply loved to make-up and dress for the right occasions. She loved crafts, had her own shop in Tampa, did craft shows in Florida and Connecticut and made many friends over time. She always showed interest in making flower arrangements and house decorating and just had a knack for making any holiday celebration festive. She loved life and was stricken many times in the last ten years with ailments that sometimes limited her ability to accomplish always what she could or wanted to do. With the loss of her daughter Donna, less than 2 years ago, still on her mind and with the recent loss of her daughter's dog, Kayla, the pain of fighting another illness may have taken its toll on her to fully recover. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, partner, friend she was all that to everybody and much more. She will truly but sadly be missed by all who knew her and loved her over the years, especially her beloved David Plavcan, who for 42 years, shared her loves, passions and memories and experienced her joys, her sorrows, and her pain. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Barbara Zeleznik, her brother, Raymond Zeleznik, and her daughter, Donna Goddu. In addition, she leaves behind her son, James S. (Stephanie), her grandsons, James and Jeffrey, and their wives, her great-grandchildren, her cousins, Sue Zello, Louis Zello, Loretta Thurn, John Zeleznik, Paul Zeleznik, and Donald Zeleznik, her nieces, Marci Dail and Sherri Bryan and her nephews, Raymond Goddu, Robbie Goddu, Bret Zelznik and Kurt Carlton. Friends may greet Barbara's family on Tuesday, October 29th from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in memory of Barbara to Camp Hemlock, 85 Jones St., Amston, CT 06231. To make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 28, 2019