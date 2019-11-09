|
Barbara E. Gombas
Barbara E. Gombas, age 76, a longtime resident of Fairfield, passed away on November 5, 2019 in Cambridge Manor.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Christine Ceagren and her husband Michael, of Bridgeport, Steven Gombas and his wife Debbie, of Bridgeport; her cherished grandchildren, Joseph Ceagren and Tori Gombas; her nephew, Joseph Anzolletti and his wife Carole, of Naugatuck; her cousins, David Sedlak, David Zelisko, Richard Zelisko and his wife, Laura. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Barbara Jesterby Farkas and sister, Sandy Anzolletti.
A graduate of Andrew Warde High School, Class of 1961, Barbara worked as a bank loan officer for several local banks prior to serving as a Special Police Officer for 30 years with the Town of Fairfield. She was a former member of Calvin United Christ of Christ for many years. Above all, she loved her family, friends, and community.
All services for Barbara will be private.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Cambridge Manor and Constellation Hospice for the exemplary care given to Barbara during her stay. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fairfield Police Explorers Program, 100 Reef Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. To sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019