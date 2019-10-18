|
|
Barbara V. Greenwald
Barbara V. Greenwald, age 96, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Cambridge Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Greenwald, with whom she enjoyed 79 years of marriage, her parents George and Virginia Priest, her sister-in-law and brother in law Marian and Rudy Faircloth of Bradenton, Florida. Barbara was born in New Haven and at an early age moved to Fairfield where she attended Fairfield schools as well as college in New Jersey. She was employed at General Electric and also helped with the school lunch program in Fairfield. Barbara enjoyed playing cards and was an avid reader, a member of the American Legion Post 143 and the St. Emery's Seniors group. She is survived by her son, Charles of Murphy, NC, her daughter Barbara Jean and her husband Robert Legutki of Naples, Florida as well as two grandsons, Jeff and Todd Legutki, seven great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Helen Greenwald of Fairfield. Burial will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Emery's Church, 838 Kings Hwy., Fairfield, Ct 06825. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019