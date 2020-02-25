Home

Barbara M. Hernandez formerly of Larchmont, Milford and Naples died after an illness on Feb. 22 in Norwalk, CT. She was predeceased by son, Mike (1981) and daughter Angie Bartholomay, (2017). She leaves behind Susie Orchard, Gina Tanney, Jorge "JR" Hernandez, Lisa Vasquez and 8 adult grandchildren.
Barbara was a former Dir. of the Milford Oyster Festival. In her earlier life, she traveled extensively and was bi-lingual in Spanish. She was an accomplished pianist, quilt-sewer, avid gardener and voracious reader. She was proudest of her family, "six jewels", and enjoyed a quiet life with her dogs.
Arrangements are private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020
