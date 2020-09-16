1/1
Barbara Hutchinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Hutchinson
Barbara M. Hutchinson, age 85, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Harvey Hutchinson, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in New Haven, CT on March 1, 1935 to the late William and Florence Wrenn Thompson. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and worked at Saint Raphael's Hospital as a surgical nurse and for the New Haven Health Department. Her passions included horses and rescuing Irish Setters. Barbara also enjoyed golfing and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children: Kathleen Heltke of Milford, Louis Paolillo (Christine) of Jupiter, FL, Susan Lamparelli (Richard) of West Haven and Barbara Butler (Gerald) of Lake City, FL, brother, William Thompson (Marilyn) of VT and seven grandchildren. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Patty Puccino, and all the staff at CT Hospice for their compassion and care. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:00 am at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) Milford. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter in Barbara's name. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved