Barbara Jean Glinsky

Barbara Jean Perkins Glinsky, passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT on February 23, 2019. Barbara was born on July 9, 1943 in Gloucester, MA, daughter of the late Winifred Perkins and Spencer Perkins, Jr. Barbara graduated from Rockport High School. She then moved to Washington, DC to work for the United States Government as an Administrative Assistant where she met her husband Robert John Glinsky, Sr. Barbara retired from the Southwest Agency on Aging.

Barbara enjoyed traveling, crocheting, cooking and baking, enjoying her many friends, frequent visits to hometown of Rockport and cherished the relationships she had with all five of her grandsons.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Winifred and Spencer Perkins, Jr., sister Louise Frithsen, brother Spencer Perkins III, and her ex-husband and good friend Robert John Glinsky, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Karen Fernandez (David) of Milford; Cathy Glinsky of East Haven, Robert J. Glinsky, Jr. of Middletown, and James Glinsky (Colleen) of Austin, Texas; five grandsons, Sam, Ben and Jack Glinsky and Daniel and Dylan Fernandez; her sister, Marjorie Johnson; many nieces and nephews; and her most precious Siamese cats, Chang and Eng.

Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary