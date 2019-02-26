Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Glinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Glinsky


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jean Glinsky Obituary
Barbara Jean Glinsky
Barbara Jean Perkins Glinsky, passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT on February 23, 2019. Barbara was born on July 9, 1943 in Gloucester, MA, daughter of the late Winifred Perkins and Spencer Perkins, Jr. Barbara graduated from Rockport High School. She then moved to Washington, DC to work for the United States Government as an Administrative Assistant where she met her husband Robert John Glinsky, Sr. Barbara retired from the Southwest Agency on Aging.
Barbara enjoyed traveling, crocheting, cooking and baking, enjoying her many friends, frequent visits to hometown of Rockport and cherished the relationships she had with all five of her grandsons.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Winifred and Spencer Perkins, Jr., sister Louise Frithsen, brother Spencer Perkins III, and her ex-husband and good friend Robert John Glinsky, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Karen Fernandez (David) of Milford; Cathy Glinsky of East Haven, Robert J. Glinsky, Jr. of Middletown, and James Glinsky (Colleen) of Austin, Texas; five grandsons, Sam, Ben and Jack Glinsky and Daniel and Dylan Fernandez; her sister, Marjorie Johnson; many nieces and nephews; and her most precious Siamese cats, Chang and Eng.
Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Download Now