Barbara Jean McDougald
Barbara Jean McDougald was born on August 18, 1938 in Sanford, North Carolina to the late Mr. Sanker and Mrs. Lucy Swann. She entered eternal rest Friday, May 22, 2020. She was a resident of Bridgeport, CT, serving her community and helping those in need for over fifty years. Her love of God drove her compassion for serving others, with humility, while raising nine children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton McDougald, and son, Carlton McDougald, Jr.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. You can leave your condolences at: www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 4, 2020.