Barbara Jones
Jones, Barbara Margaret, 86, of Trumbull, CT and Boynton Beach, FL, native of Bridgeport, CT, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. She met her handsome late husband, Arian Trevor Jones, in Bridgeport and got married in Texas when Arian joined the Air Force. The Air Force led them to travel the country and along the way had 5 "wonderful" children. She was a "blessing" to us all and ran the household with love, a strong will and efficiency which was not an easy task with 5 unique independent children. She was the wife of Arian for 63 years before he passed away in 2015; mother of Thora Salamon & her husband Ted of Toney, AL, Keith Jones & his wife Chollada of Shenandoah Junction, WV, Kari Genovese & her husband Richard of Fairfield, CT, Robert Jones & his wife Linda of Milford, CT, Cindy Jones of Ranson, WV; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and the sister of Veronica Dunay.
A Graveside Funeral will be held later in June 2020 at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457 TBD. In lieu of Flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at (http://alz.org/).
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.