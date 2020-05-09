Barb was one of the first people my husband Lee and I met when we went to Stratford United Methodist. She was always busy getting us involved is all the activities of the church. She was a prime mover in the social activities. We sang with her in the choir for years. Later on when I was teaching I learned what a great teacher she was. She tried many new and innovative ideas in her teaching. I remember a video that she did that was very helpful. I know you all have been through some difficult times. She is at peace. I pray the you will forget those times and remember her as a wonderful mother and grandmother. Our prayers and love are with you. Jennie and Lee

Jennie and Lee Littrell

Friend