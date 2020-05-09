Barbara Kopac
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Mae Kopac
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Barbara Mae (Dineen) Kopac, age 81, of Stratford, Connecticut on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was the widow of Nicholas Kopac, her beloved husband of 37 years. Barbara was born on September 9, 1938 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Dineen. Barbara was a graduate of Stratford High School, class of 1956, Central Connecticut Teachers College, and Southern Connecticut State College. She was an elementary school teacher for Stratford Public Schools and retired after many years of teaching first grade at the elementary school formerly known as Honeyspot House, where the teaching staff were not just colleagues but also great friends. Teaching was her passion and she always seemed humbled when former students would approach her to thank her for being such a positive influence in their lives. Barbara was a very active member of the Stratford United Methodist Church. Many a Sunday you would see her in the choir loft singing or participating in the Bell Choir, which she was a founder. In fact, she was always singing, she could come up with a song or would even make up a tune. Even as her health declined, she still managed to remember the words and melody to just about any song and her love of music never faded. She loved to tackle crossword puzzles, read, and travel. She spent many summer vacations traveling with Nick, friends, and her family. However, going to Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire was her favorite, almost like her home away from home. She was even able in later years to spend very special moments by the lake with her daughters, their husbands, and her six grandchildren, memories that we will all cherish forever. Barbara was all about family. It may have just been a home cooked dinner on a Tuesday night or a Friday night at Rosie's Pizza with her daughters and their families or the big Christmas Eve celebration with all the aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family was always important and special to her. A legacy that she has passed on to her children.
Barbara is survived by her devoted daughters Karen Giammattei, and husband James Giammattei of Stratford and Kathleen Scott, and husband Vince Scott of Monroe. She was known as "Grammy" to her six grandchildren Alyssa Giammattei, Jessica Giammattei, Nicholas Giammattei, Ryan Scott, Kelly Scott, and Kayla Scott. She is also survived by her sister Wilhelmina Holleran and Don; sister-in-law Eleanor Bigley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Dineen, sister Jacqueline Wheeler and Arnold, and brother-in-law John Bigley.
Our family would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. David Jutkowitz and the nurses and staff at Crosby Commons-Assisted Living Facility, Bridges, and the Jewish Home, who provided compassion to Barbara and support to her family during some very difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara Kopac to Crosby Commons-Resident's Council, Attn: Lori Pisani, 580 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484
A private graveside service will be held by the family. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a future date. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 9, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Aunt Barb.Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.God Bless!
Keith,Nan and family Wheeler
Family
May 9, 2020
I am greatly saddened to hear about Barbaras passing. We worked together teaching first grade at Honeyspot House for many years. Barbara was my mentor. She was a gifted teacher and fine human being. I considered her a wonderful friend. I would love to be part of a memorial service if possible. My very deepest sympathies to Kathy, Karen and and families
Norma Rosenberg
Friend
May 9, 2020
Barb was one of the first people my husband Lee and I met when we went to Stratford United Methodist. She was always busy getting us involved is all the activities of the church. She was a prime mover in the social activities. We sang with her in the choir for years. Later on when I was teaching I learned what a great teacher she was. She tried many new and innovative ideas in her teaching. I remember a video that she did that was very helpful. I know you all have been through some difficult times. She is at peace. I pray the you will forget those times and remember her as a wonderful mother and grandmother. Our prayers and love are with you. Jennie and Lee
Jennie and Lee Littrell
Friend
May 9, 2020
jennie Littrell
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sincere condolences on the loss of a wonderful woman. I have fond memories of Barbara through our Church affiliations and have missed her.
JoAnn Schif
Friend
May 9, 2020
To Barbara's Family, (Kathy, Karen and family)

Barbara was not only an exemplary teacher, but a kind, smart, gentle lady. I'm confident her influence on her first graders was lifelong, and she epitomized all that a teacher represents. To her family and colleagues, I am so sorry for your loss. I can only imagine how much she will be missed. The world truly has lost a wonderful person.
May she Rest in Peace.
With sympathy,
Marge Sherman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved