Barbara Mae Kopac
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Barbara Mae (Dineen) Kopac, age 81, of Stratford, Connecticut on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was the widow of Nicholas Kopac, her beloved husband of 37 years. Barbara was born on September 9, 1938 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Dineen. Barbara was a graduate of Stratford High School, class of 1956, Central Connecticut Teachers College, and Southern Connecticut State College. She was an elementary school teacher for Stratford Public Schools and retired after many years of teaching first grade at the elementary school formerly known as Honeyspot House, where the teaching staff were not just colleagues but also great friends. Teaching was her passion and she always seemed humbled when former students would approach her to thank her for being such a positive influence in their lives. Barbara was a very active member of the Stratford United Methodist Church. Many a Sunday you would see her in the choir loft singing or participating in the Bell Choir, which she was a founder. In fact, she was always singing, she could come up with a song or would even make up a tune. Even as her health declined, she still managed to remember the words and melody to just about any song and her love of music never faded. She loved to tackle crossword puzzles, read, and travel. She spent many summer vacations traveling with Nick, friends, and her family. However, going to Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire was her favorite, almost like her home away from home. She was even able in later years to spend very special moments by the lake with her daughters, their husbands, and her six grandchildren, memories that we will all cherish forever. Barbara was all about family. It may have just been a home cooked dinner on a Tuesday night or a Friday night at Rosie's Pizza with her daughters and their families or the big Christmas Eve celebration with all the aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family was always important and special to her. A legacy that she has passed on to her children.
Barbara is survived by her devoted daughters Karen Giammattei, and husband James Giammattei of Stratford and Kathleen Scott, and husband Vince Scott of Monroe. She was known as "Grammy" to her six grandchildren Alyssa Giammattei, Jessica Giammattei, Nicholas Giammattei, Ryan Scott, Kelly Scott, and Kayla Scott. She is also survived by her sister Wilhelmina Holleran and Don; sister-in-law Eleanor Bigley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Dineen, sister Jacqueline Wheeler and Arnold, and brother-in-law John Bigley.
Our family would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. David Jutkowitz and the nurses and staff at Crosby Commons-Assisted Living Facility, Bridges, and the Jewish Home, who provided compassion to Barbara and support to her family during some very difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara Kopac to Crosby Commons-Resident's Council, Attn: Lori Pisani, 580 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484
A private graveside service will be held by the family. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a future date. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Barbara Mae (Dineen) Kopac, age 81, of Stratford, Connecticut on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was the widow of Nicholas Kopac, her beloved husband of 37 years. Barbara was born on September 9, 1938 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Dineen. Barbara was a graduate of Stratford High School, class of 1956, Central Connecticut Teachers College, and Southern Connecticut State College. She was an elementary school teacher for Stratford Public Schools and retired after many years of teaching first grade at the elementary school formerly known as Honeyspot House, where the teaching staff were not just colleagues but also great friends. Teaching was her passion and she always seemed humbled when former students would approach her to thank her for being such a positive influence in their lives. Barbara was a very active member of the Stratford United Methodist Church. Many a Sunday you would see her in the choir loft singing or participating in the Bell Choir, which she was a founder. In fact, she was always singing, she could come up with a song or would even make up a tune. Even as her health declined, she still managed to remember the words and melody to just about any song and her love of music never faded. She loved to tackle crossword puzzles, read, and travel. She spent many summer vacations traveling with Nick, friends, and her family. However, going to Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire was her favorite, almost like her home away from home. She was even able in later years to spend very special moments by the lake with her daughters, their husbands, and her six grandchildren, memories that we will all cherish forever. Barbara was all about family. It may have just been a home cooked dinner on a Tuesday night or a Friday night at Rosie's Pizza with her daughters and their families or the big Christmas Eve celebration with all the aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family was always important and special to her. A legacy that she has passed on to her children.
Barbara is survived by her devoted daughters Karen Giammattei, and husband James Giammattei of Stratford and Kathleen Scott, and husband Vince Scott of Monroe. She was known as "Grammy" to her six grandchildren Alyssa Giammattei, Jessica Giammattei, Nicholas Giammattei, Ryan Scott, Kelly Scott, and Kayla Scott. She is also survived by her sister Wilhelmina Holleran and Don; sister-in-law Eleanor Bigley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Dineen, sister Jacqueline Wheeler and Arnold, and brother-in-law John Bigley.
Our family would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. David Jutkowitz and the nurses and staff at Crosby Commons-Assisted Living Facility, Bridges, and the Jewish Home, who provided compassion to Barbara and support to her family during some very difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara Kopac to Crosby Commons-Resident's Council, Attn: Lori Pisani, 580 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484
A private graveside service will be held by the family. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a future date. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.