Barbara LaValle

After years of suffering, Barbara La Valle passed away in her sleep at home in Easton, CT on March 17, 2019. Beyond her generous heart, Barbara was well known and loved for the musical achievements of her group, Heartbeat Dance Band. During her 30-year career as leader of the area's most desired wedding band, Barbara has performed at and helped coordinate thousands of weddings, making each and every one of them a grand success. Her legacy is rich with supplying brides and grooms across the tri-state area with extremely contagious dance music to help make the most important day of their lives one of great joy.

Barbara's love for singing began early and eventually brought her to earn a Bachelor's degree in music education, during which time she met her husband of 40 years. There is no question that Barbara was happiest when she was singing! If you would like to celebrate Barbara's lifelong love of music you may do so by contributing to KEYS, an organization dedicated to providing one on one music instruction to underserved communities in CT. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in her name, visit www.CelebrateBarbaraLavalle.com.

Barbara is survived by her husband Robert LaValle, a longtime musician and music teacher in the town of Easton, her son Michael LaValle, also a devoted musician who has traveled extensively performing with various groups, her mother Barbara Travis, her brothers Tim and Ted Mantz and her sister Elizabeth Greene.

Though her glowing heart and beautiful smile will be sorely missed here on earth, there is no doubt that she will be singing up a storm by joining the ranks of Heaven's Select Choir of Angels.

A memorial celebration for Barbara is being planned. Please visit Barbara La Valle's Facebook page for details. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary