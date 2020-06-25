Barbara Ledoux

Barbara J. "Bonnie" Ledoux
Barbara J. "Bonnie" Ledoux
Barbara J. (Barta) Ledoux, longtime Newtown resident and beloved wife of the late William D. Ledoux, passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2020 at the Saint John Paul II Center in Danbury, CT.
Bonnie, as most knew her, was born February 4th, 1943 in Bridgeport, CT to Francis J. and Mary (Paradowski) Barta. She is a graduate of Warren Harding High School.
Bonnie moved to Newtown in 1970. She was very active in her community as a longtime volunteer with the Sandy Hook PTA, Newtown Middle School PTA, the Girl Scouts, and Newtown Strikers soccer club to name just a few. She helped organize many of the first Jolly Green Giant fairs at Sandy Hook Elementary School and ran the Polish food booth at Newtown Middle School Food Fairs for several years.
Bonnie was a long time employee at Grolier Inc. as a supervisor in the customer service department, then later at Lorad Medical Systems as a purchasing agent and associate buyer.
Bonnie leaves behind several children and their spouses, Jeannine Sloan of Sandy Hook, CT; Laurie and Michael Wright of Sandy Hook, CT; Jonathan Ledoux and Sheila Harrington of Lowell, MA; and William Ledoux Jr. and Eurica Chang of Brookfield, CT. She also leaves a brother, Francis J. Barta III of Wallingford, CT; six grandchildren, Mary Schoedel, Amanda Sloan, Jerusha Wright, Benjamin Ledoux, Cody Ledoux and Abbie Ledoux; and one great-granddaughter Autumn Fawcett.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, June 28th from 2-5 p.m., at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street in Newtown, or can leave condolences online at www.honanfh.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 29th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road in Newtown, Interment will follow in St Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's name to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org are appreciated.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 25, 2020.