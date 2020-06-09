Barbara Lee Ferrio-Buccino
Lee Buccino passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital, CT. She was born in New Haven, CT on November 18, 1950 to George John and Barbara Lee Ferrio, their first of six children. Lee attended Lauralton Hall in Milford, CT, and went on to study Art History at Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY. She loved to dance, and pursued childhood classes with Irene Comer in Bridgeport, and teen classes at Ballet Etudes in Norwalk. Lee also loved to sing; and she served as an officer with the Manhattanville College Choir under the direction of Ralph Hunter. Lee also sang for several years with the Connecticut Choraleers. She discovered a love of theater when performing with the Fairfield Teens musical theater group under the direction of Robert Emerich at the Fairfield University Playhouse. She played an Urchin in the chorus of the 1968 production of "The Roar of the Greasepaint;" and she co-starred with Ken Marshall in "Half A Sixpence" in the summer of 1969. Lee was married to Robert J. Buccino of Trumbull, in August of 1973. When Lee finished college, she entered a retail management training program, and supervised a variety of departments over the years. She was discovered to be a gifted actress, commercial and hand model and worked for the Joanna Lawrence Agency in Westport. As a model, Lee scored many print and film assignments throughout the tri-state area. This experience honed her finely developed skills with hair, makeup and attire, and led to a lifelong pride in her lovely appearance. She also built a successful business as a Mary Kay consultant which fit right in with her natural interests and talents. She was a true lady and a funny, gentle soul with the vocabulary (and grammatical rulebook) of an English professor and a genuine interest in everyone she met. She enjoyed striking up conversations with fellow travelers during all of her various ventures – whether auditioning in NYC, selling Mary Kay, ushering at the Klein and FTC, or demonstrating products at BJ's Wholesale Club. There were many personal ups and downs over the years, but Lee continued to work in a vast diversity of jobs, always learning more and gathering experiences to be shared with family, friends and strangers. Lee was predeceased by both of her parents. She is survived – and missed -- by her sister, Elizabeth and four brothers - George and his wife, Jodi; Peter, Chris, Luke and his wife, Caroline; as well as by many nieces, nephews, cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Farewell, Dear Lee-Lee, we miss you and love you. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Lee Buccino passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital, CT. She was born in New Haven, CT on November 18, 1950 to George John and Barbara Lee Ferrio, their first of six children. Lee attended Lauralton Hall in Milford, CT, and went on to study Art History at Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY. She loved to dance, and pursued childhood classes with Irene Comer in Bridgeport, and teen classes at Ballet Etudes in Norwalk. Lee also loved to sing; and she served as an officer with the Manhattanville College Choir under the direction of Ralph Hunter. Lee also sang for several years with the Connecticut Choraleers. She discovered a love of theater when performing with the Fairfield Teens musical theater group under the direction of Robert Emerich at the Fairfield University Playhouse. She played an Urchin in the chorus of the 1968 production of "The Roar of the Greasepaint;" and she co-starred with Ken Marshall in "Half A Sixpence" in the summer of 1969. Lee was married to Robert J. Buccino of Trumbull, in August of 1973. When Lee finished college, she entered a retail management training program, and supervised a variety of departments over the years. She was discovered to be a gifted actress, commercial and hand model and worked for the Joanna Lawrence Agency in Westport. As a model, Lee scored many print and film assignments throughout the tri-state area. This experience honed her finely developed skills with hair, makeup and attire, and led to a lifelong pride in her lovely appearance. She also built a successful business as a Mary Kay consultant which fit right in with her natural interests and talents. She was a true lady and a funny, gentle soul with the vocabulary (and grammatical rulebook) of an English professor and a genuine interest in everyone she met. She enjoyed striking up conversations with fellow travelers during all of her various ventures – whether auditioning in NYC, selling Mary Kay, ushering at the Klein and FTC, or demonstrating products at BJ's Wholesale Club. There were many personal ups and downs over the years, but Lee continued to work in a vast diversity of jobs, always learning more and gathering experiences to be shared with family, friends and strangers. Lee was predeceased by both of her parents. She is survived – and missed -- by her sister, Elizabeth and four brothers - George and his wife, Jodi; Peter, Chris, Luke and his wife, Caroline; as well as by many nieces, nephews, cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Farewell, Dear Lee-Lee, we miss you and love you. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 9, 2020.