Barbara Lombardo
Barbara M. Lombardo
Barbara M. "Candy" Lombardo, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Candy was born in Stamford, Connecticut, to the late Thomas Lawrence Williams Jr. and Hyacinth (Heitzman) Williams. Candy had a long, successful career in education and was an advocate for students with disabilities in her role as Director of Special Education in the school districts of Redding-Easton, Fairfield, and New Canaan, Connecticut.
Candy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Gerry Lombardo and their Bichon, Caydee; sister Kyle Vasina (Peter) of Sunset Beach, NC; sister-in-law Donna Popowski (Donald) of Bradenton, FL; brothers-in-law Robert Lombardo (Debi) of Waterbury, CT; John Lombardo (Penny) of Oxford, CT; Armand Liguori of Naples, FL, and several nieces and nephews. Candy was preceded in death by her sisters, Lorraine Williams and Kimberly Liguori.
A Memorial Service for Candy will be in the spring at the convenience of the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Lombardo family may be shared, and full obituary seen, at www.ManasotaMemorial.com. To honor Candy's memory, donations in her name may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

Published in Connecticut Post & Stamford Advocate on Dec. 4, 2020.
