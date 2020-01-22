|
Barbara Louise Gianatasio
Barbara Louise Orzechowski Gianatasio was called to God on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on November 28, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Francis Orzechowski and the late Mary Quenk Orzechowski.
A graduate of Bassick High School in Bridgeport, CT in 1960, she went on to marry her high school sweetheart and start a family.
She worked in accounting for years at Tilo/Reynolds Aluminum and The Fairfield Store.
She was passionate about reading and cooking and a lover of nature, flowers, music, spending holidays with her family, and could be found late night shopping on QVC with her dogs, Skippy and Hammer, by her side.
A devoted wife married 58 years to John F. Gianatasio, they did everything together.
She will be watching over her daughters, Susan Gianatasio Mark (Emil) of Anderson, SC, Cynthia Mirmina (David) of Milford, CT, and Annette "Nettie" Gianatasio of Shelton, CT.
She leaves behind her sister, Joanne Farrell of Bridgeport, CT, and stepsister, Gail Shipp of Stratford, CT, a brother-in-law, Dominick Giannatasio of Trumbull, CT, a God daughter, Christine Dale (Thomas), nephews, Mark Farrell, David Gianatasio (Chelsea) and a great nephew, Thomas Dale, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Callie and John Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Gianatasio Family.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020