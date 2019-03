Barbara M. Spataro

Barbara M. Spataro, age 77, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late James Spataro. Barbara was born in Bridgeport on May 18, 1941 daughter of the late Louis and Cecilia (Namulick) Monroe. She was the owner and manager of Barbettes Dance Academy in Monroe for over 30 years. Barbara touched the hearts of many generations of students who grew to be part of her family. She is the beloved mother of Kimberly Marie Percivalle and her husband Mark, sister of, James Monroe, Edward Monroe and Dorothy Martin. Barbara is the loving grandmother of Carliana, Marissa, and Mark Percivalle, Jr. and Dean Spataro, Jr. and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two sons, James and Dean Spataro and a sister Arlene Monroe. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Wednesday, friends are invited to her funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Her burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to , 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.