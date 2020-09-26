Barbara Macisco
Barbara Lois Macisco, 75, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Michael Macisco, Jr., passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. Born on December 3, 1944 in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Bertha Warren. Barbara leaves behind her daughters, Arlene Hart (Michael Dick), Darlene (Glenn) Lombardo, and Lisa (Mark) Waters; grandchildren, Andrew (Amy) Shufelt, IV, Amber Shufelt, Andrea Gaites, Jessica (Ray) Stone, and Julia Waters; great-grandchildren, Alexia, Riley, Damien, Isabella, Evan, Elise, Liam, and Brody; her lifelong friend, Judy Hessberger; and many extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her grandson, Paul Gaites, Jr.; and brother, Ronald Warren. A Graveside Service will be celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CEMETERY). The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
