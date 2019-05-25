Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Barbara Marie Marzik Methot
Barbara Marie Marzik Methot, devoted wife to the late Lawrence G. Methot, MD, of Fairfield, passed away on May 24, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to meet directly at Notre Dame of Easton Church 640 Morehouse Road, Easton on Wednesday at 1030 AM for her Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. A complete obituary is forthcoming.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 25, 2019
