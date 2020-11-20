1/1
Barbara Muirhead
Barbara Ann (Bisch)
Muirhead
Barbara Ann (Bisch) Muirhead, age 70, affectionately known as "Grandma Barbara' passed peacefully on November 19, 2020 in her home. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Robert and Doris Bisch. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and cheering them on at sporting events. She also enjoyed reading, movies, shopping, and sipping a nice cup of tea.
Barbara was loved by many family members and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband James W. Muirhead and her brother Robert Bisch. She is survived by her three devoted children: Leslie Tyrrell and her husband William, Betsy Kanes-Guedes and her husband Joseph Guedes and Jaime Muirhead; her loving sister Nancy Bisch; her dear sister-in-law Migdalia Bisch; four cherished grandchildren Joey, Amalia, Billy and Sean and her loving niece Lianne and loving nephew Danny.
Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at. St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. (To view via livestream visit https://stcathtrumbull.com.) Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. for a walk through visitation at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd.,Trumbull. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and at the church. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
