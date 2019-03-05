Barbara P. Broderick

Barbara Porcelli Broderick, age 74, a lifelong resident of Bridgeport and beloved wife of the late Harold (Gregory) Broderick, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019.

Barbara's memory will be cherished by her sons, Brian Scott Broderick, of Bridgeport, Keith Gregory Broderick, and his wife Karen Decker, of Trumbull; grandchildren, Leah Burbridge, of Branford, Kyle, Erin, and Connor Broderick, Juliana and Gabriella Decker; two great-grandchildren, Jax and Grace; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Vittorio and Jean Rose Mihay Porcelli.

Barbara graduated from Bassick High School in 1963. She worked for over 20 years as a cosmetic consultant originally at G. Fox & Company and transitioned to Filene's before ending her career with Macy's of Trumbull. She loved all her costumers and "girls" that she was employed with at the counter. She was always a top seller, winning multiple trips for reaching her sale's goals.

In her younger years, Barbara was vibrant and energetic, serving as a PTA president, team mother for her boys' baseball team, and was a proud member of the Morning Glories on Wednesday mornings at Nutmeg Bowl. Later in life, she turned her attention to friends and family. She loved everyone, always helping in any way she could. Whether it was providing a ride, sending a note or flowers, or offering to make a meal, she did it all for the people she loved. A great cook, she was best known for her delicious lasagna during holiday meals. A devout Catholic, Barbara was very involved in her church, Saint Margaret's Shrine, and considered her fellow parishioners as her second family. Barbara will be lovingly remembered for her kindness to family, friends, and those she came to know throughout her fruitful life.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Margaret's Shrine on Friday at 10:30 a.m., with the interment to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield.

Memorial contributions may be directed to: Saint Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.