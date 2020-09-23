Barbara Paskiewicz

Barbara Fogler Paskiewicz
Barbara Fogler Paskiewicz, age 83 of Waterboro Maine, formerly of Milford, CT passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 15, 2020. She was married for over 60 years to the late William F. Paskiewicz, Sr.
Prior to her retirement, Barbara worked at Harrison's Hardware as well as the Tory Brook Inn, where she helped and served many happy customers.
Barbara was born in Milford, daughter of the late Stephen and Bertha (Wojcicki) Fogler. She is survived by her children Susan Taylor (Steven), Stephen Paskiewicz, Andrew Paskiewicz (Robin), George Paskiewicz, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Irene Groves (Edward), Catherine Groff (Gerald), brothers William and Donald Fogler and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, William F. Paskiewicz, Jr., sisters Frances Micklus, Lucy Sobocinski, Mary Tillert and brothers Stephen and Edward Fogler.
Graveside service to be held on Saturday, October 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's cemetery (70 Gulf St). Due to Covid-19, Social distancing and masks will be required.
Memorial gifts in Barbara's memory may be made to VFW Post 7788 (Devon, CT) or the American Cancer Society
.