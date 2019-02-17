Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Patrick


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Patrick Obituary
Barbara Patrick
Barbara Jean Howe Patrick, 80, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Peter M. Patrick, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 15, 2019. Barbara was born in Milford, on June 22, 1938 to the late Lawrence and Marion Howe. She worked for many years at Robertshaw Controls and Blakeslee Prestress as a payroll clerk. After retiring, she loved her job as a Milford School Crossing Guard for six years. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo and cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Barbara leaves behind her children, Larry (Nancy) Patrick, Doug (Liz) Patrick, David (Teresa) Patrick and Colleen (Dave) Ostrom; and grandchildren, Madeline, Peter and Caitlin Patrick, Jessica Patrick, David and Stella Patrick and Keira Ostrom. She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul, Ed, Larry and Ken Howe and her sister Frances Hughes. She was also predeceased by her loving cat, Midget.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now