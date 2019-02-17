Barbara Patrick

Barbara Jean Howe Patrick, 80, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Peter M. Patrick, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 15, 2019. Barbara was born in Milford, on June 22, 1938 to the late Lawrence and Marion Howe. She worked for many years at Robertshaw Controls and Blakeslee Prestress as a payroll clerk. After retiring, she loved her job as a Milford School Crossing Guard for six years. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo and cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Barbara leaves behind her children, Larry (Nancy) Patrick, Doug (Liz) Patrick, David (Teresa) Patrick and Colleen (Dave) Ostrom; and grandchildren, Madeline, Peter and Caitlin Patrick, Jessica Patrick, David and Stella Patrick and Keira Ostrom. She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul, Ed, Larry and Ken Howe and her sister Frances Hughes. She was also predeceased by her loving cat, Midget.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary