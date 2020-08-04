Barbara Peterson

Barbara A. Peterson
Barbara Ann Shiroky Peterson, a lifetime resident of Stratford, CT, succumbed to cancer on July 28, 2020. A memorial service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. John's Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue in Stratford. All are welcome. Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, kindly observe social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara's memory to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Park Avenue Medical Center Smilow Closer to Free or Bridgeport Hospital Foundation (Bridgeport Hospital Foundation. For a full obituary, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
