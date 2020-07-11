Barbara Radzvilla
Barbara L. Krzynowek Radzvilla, age 77, of Shelton,beloved wife of the late Edward "Junior" Radzvilla, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on July 9, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, to the late William J. and Elizabeth F. Palumbo Krzynowek, Barbara had been a lifetime area resident and worked as a cafeteria manager for the City of Bridgeport for 27 years. Barbara's memory will be lovingly remembered by her children, Edward Radzvilla, and his wife, Linda Maria, of Norwood, MA and Kristine Radzvilla, and her boyfriend, Jamie Warner, of West Haven; her cherished granddaughter, Madelyne Elizabeth Radzvilla; a brother, William T. Krzynowek, and his wife, Grace, of Trumbull; a sister, Jill Bernhardt, of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her devoted husband of 35 years, Junior, Barbara was predeceased by a sister, Betty Ann Tones; and her grandmother who she truly adored, Ida Gordon Palumbo. All services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
. To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com