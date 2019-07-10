Barbara Virginia Reid

Barbara Virginia (West) Reid, 97, died peacefully in her Stratford home, surrounded by family, on July 5, 2019.

Barbara was born on May 23, 1922, in Derby, Conn., to John and Virginia West. She grew up in bucolic Huntington, graduated from Shelton High School and, in 1944, from Douglass Women's College of Rutgers University. Her journalism studies made her a fine editor and expert grammarian - she was able to correct her children's misuse of lay and lie until her passing. On November 24, 1947, she married William (Bill) Henry Reid, who preceded her in death on May 22, 2003. They raised three daughters who were teenagers in the '60s – no small feat. Bill's work as a forest economist took them to homes in Dallas, Texas; Morgantown, West Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia; and Madison, Wisconsin. They made many lifelong friends along the way. On retirement, Barbara and Bill moved to the Putney area of Stratford. They were members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport and volunteers at Boothe Memorial Park.

She is survived by daughters Jane Victoria Reid (Gary Warkentin), Mary Ellen Paynter (Richard) and Elizabeth Ann Reid; by grandchildren Virginia Paynter Rediker (James), Elizabeth Jane Manka (Jonathan), William Jacob Warkentin (Kimberley) and Matthew Cornies Warkentin (Lauren); and by great-grandchildren Lorol Elizabeth and John Reid Rediker, Eva Lynn Warkentin, Ella Joy Warkentin and Matilda Jane Manka. Barbara also is survived by her sister, Ann Colonese, and her children Jean and Michael, as well as by many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

The last year-and-a-half of Barbara's life was eventful. She welcomed three beautiful great-granddaughters and was able to meet and enjoy the daughter she had given up for adoption, Gail Joyce (Brian).

Barbara's life was filled with friends and family who appreciated her kindness, wisdom, excellent posture, impeccable manners and infectious laughter. A celebration of her life will be held in the fall. She would like everyone to be kind to each other, please. Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to Donations to the Children's Tumor Foundation, [email protected]